Hope has been restored in the lives of eight-year-old Mariam Kasoum and her mother through the benevolence of Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

Young Kasoum had been diagnosed with Meningitis, leading to the partial loss of her sight at the Koforidua Government Hospital in the Eastern Region.

On Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, it was revealed that health workers had halted treatment for the past four days over GHS 1, 800.00 arrears which her mother, Regina Sefa could not pay, pending a referral to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Information gathered suggested that her medical bill was initially funded by her teacher, Lord Owiredu.

Eight-year-old Mariam Kasoum at the Koforidua Government Hospital.

However, he exhausted all his money and could no longer finance the bills, a situation that forced him to reach out for support.

Based on this backdrop, Dwaso Nsem host, Chief Jerry Forson (CJ) travelled to Koforidua on Tuesday during which the Minister, who is also the Ofoase-Ayirebi Member of Parliament, offered to settle the bills.

“A dose of the drug is GHS 100 and she was to take two daily which will cost GHS 200 which her mother who sells firewood could not afford.

“Though they had the Health Insurance card, the doctors told me it could not cover for her treatment,” CJ reported.

With regards to her referral, it has temporarily been put on hold as checks at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital indicated there was no bed available, hence doctors in Koforidua agreed to monitor her in the meantime.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah has also made available funds to cater for her treatment within a week and also for a required computerised tomography scan.

He has also pledged to cater for all other expenses that will be incurred if the transfer to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital becomes necessary.

Watch the video attached: