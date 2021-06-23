One of the companies at Gomoa Ojobi in the Central Region cited for evading taxes has made part payment.

Management of Pilot Quarry Limited rushed to the Gomoa East District Assembly to make payment after Adom FM broke news of them evading taxes.

On Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, it was revealed that, Pilot and two others, Sarcon Quarry Limited and Executive Mining Quarry have not paid taxes since they started operations.

The Gomoa East District Assembly has secured an injunction barring them from operating until they pay their monies.

Gomoa East District Chief Executive Officer, Solomon Quarm, who confirmed this said management of Pilot company paid GH¢120, 000 out of the GH ¢GH227,000 cedis it owes for three months.

He said they have promised to pay the rest in one week to avoid getting into trouble with the law.

Based on this backdrop, Mr Quarm said they have given them permit to start operations.

“I thank Adom FM for putting pressure on them. Pilot has made part payment and we have given them permit to start operations,” he stated.

On Sarcon Quarry Limited and Executive Mining Quarry, the Gomoa East District Chief Executive said they will fight them in court to ensure they do the right thing.

