The government is expected to spend GHS 896 million towards the payment of the Covid-19 free water supply to Ghanaians.

The Sanitation and Water Resources Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, revealed this on Wednesday, when she took her turn at a press briefing.

Out of the total amount, Madam Dapaah said the government has so far paid GHS 500 million to the Ghana Water Company Limited.

She also noted her ministry is currently in talks with the Finance Ministry to settle the outstanding debt in time.

Speaking on other projects being undertaken by the ministry, Madam Dapaah said Ghana has made strides towards the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals on Water and Sanitation by 2030.

Meanwhile, she admonished Ghanaians to maintain a healthy environmental sanitation and preserve water bodies.