Tipper drivers in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region have clashed with police officers from the Central Regional Police Command on Thursday afternoon.

The conflict arose due to several tipper drivers’ refusal to pay the Quarry Development Fund, which was implemented by the Gomoa East and Awutu Senya West District Assemblies.

The drivers, who felt wronged, expressed their grievances. The Gomoa East District Assembly and the Awutu Senya West Assemblies had instituted a fee of GHC 5 per cubic unit of material transported, resulting in charges ranging from GHC 80 to GHC 100 depending on the load’s size.

Eric Addo, the station master for the tipper truck drivers association, appealed to the Minister of Local Government, Dan Botwe, the Inspector-General of Police, Dr Akuffo Dampare, and President Akufo-Addo to intervene promptly. His plea was to prevent potential violent clashes in the future.

Also, Solomon Darko Quarm, the District Chief Executive of Gomoa East, who spoke on behalf of Awutu Senya West, explained that the levy had been introduced to facilitate the development of communities associated with the stone quarries.