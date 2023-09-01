Newcastle United will play Paris St-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan in the group stage of the 2023-24 Champions League.

The Magpies, in the group stage for the first time since 2002-03, face three European giants who have all at least reached the final in the past 16 years.

Manchester United will face Bayern Munich, while holders Manchester City are in the same group as RB Leipzig.

Arsenal have been paired with Sevilla and Celtic will play Atletico Madrid.

The group stage draw in full