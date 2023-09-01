Commissioner of Police (COP), Alex Mensah, drew an analogy of interpersonal relationships to illustrate his reaction to the actions of Bugri Naabu, the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr. Naabu had leaked a private conversation between them that contained sensitive information regarding a purported plot to oust the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

COP Alex Mensah emphasized that the conversation in question was intended to remain confidential between him and Bugri Naabu, not meant for public consumption.

When asked about his feelings of betrayal by Bugri Naabu’s actions, COP Mensah utilized a vivid comparison to convey his perspective during a committee hearing on August 31, 2023

“Mr. Chair, it is out of betrayal because what you say, which might be the truth might not be meant for everybody. It is like telling your friend about your girlfriend, then he [the friend] goes to tell your wife. That is the truth, but it was not meant for your wife.”

The background to this scenario stems from the leakage of an audio recording that allegedly captured a conversation between a Police Commissioner and a politician.

The discussion revolved around a plot to remove the current Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare. This leak has sparked public outrage due to its implications.

In the audio recording, the Police Commissioner, who referred to himself as “Mensa,” was heard engaged in a conversation with Bugri Naabu, wherein they discussed the potential removal of IGP George Akuffo Dampare. The motive behind their discussion appeared to be concerns that the IGP’s stringent stance might hinder certain political activities in the upcoming 2024 elections.