

A road accident involving a KIA Rhino and a Ford bus at Ejisu in the Ashanti region, Thursday dawn, has claimed one life and left five people critically injured.

The driver of the Kumawu-Kumasi bound bus, identified only as ‘Qualify’, died at the Accident and Emergency Centre of the Ejisu Government Hospital where he and his assistant, said to be his son, were rushed there in critical condition for treatment.

The stationary KIA Rhino truck

The Ford bus, with registration number AS 4659-20, travelling the Accra-Kumasi direction, ran into the faulty stationary KIA Rhino truck on Thursday 31 August, 2023.

The driver of the truck, with registration number GE 4136-13, Abdul Rahman Salifu, who is currently in police custody, was working under the truck to fix a faulty long shaft a few metres away from a section of the road close to the beginning of the dual carriage lanes.

Food stuffs scattered at the scene of the accident

Salifu’s assistant, Alhassan Salifu, told Joynews he was directing traffic after their truck broke down at about 5:17 a.m when the accident occurred.

The loud noise created upon impact was scary, Alhassan said.

Seats in the Ford bus at the scene

Victims were left with fractured limbs, head and waist injuries, among others.

Seats of the Ford bus, plantain, tomatoes, oil palm and other farm produce were scattered at the scene.

The Motor, Traffic and Transport Department of the Police from Ejisu rushed to the scene and helped in conveying the injured, mostly traders believed to be heading to the Ejisu Market, to the hospital.

Market women besieged the hospital upon receipt of news of the accident

Market women and relatives of victims upon hearing news of the accident, besieged the Ejisu Government Hospital to sympathise with the victims.

Police have since supervised the removal of the vehicles from the scene, paving the way for the free flow of traffic.