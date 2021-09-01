A man, who has only been identified as Kwabena, has butchered his wife at Assin Gyinabodie Koforidua in the Assin South District of the Central Region.

According to witnesses, the deceased rushed out of the room where the incident happened with blood oozing from a deep cut on the hand.

Kwabena is alleged to have threatened to butcher onlookers who attempted to save the deceased.

With the reason behind the heinous crime unclear, he is said to have chased the wife as she runs for her life and killed her.

The suspect, according to the witnesses, later attempted to commit suicide by slitting his throat which failed.

Confirming the story to Adom News‘ Alfred Amoh, the Assin South District Police Commander, DSP Okyere Andam, said the body of the deceased has been sent to the St. Francis Hospital morgue.

The suspect is also receiving treatment at the same hospital.

The deceased left behind two children, four and two years old respectively.