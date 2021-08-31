A man believed to be in his late 40’s is alleged to have butchered his wife who is also believed to be in her early 40.

The suspect, Thomas Kontoh, murdered Lydia Amponsah at Gbetsile Soldier Line in the Kpone Katamanso Municipality.

Mr Kontoh was alleged to have committed suicide by hanging after allegedly committing the crime Tuesday dawn.

He butchered the late wife by cutting off both of her ears and inflicting series of machete wounds on her before cutting open her mouth.

According to a niece of the deceased, Michaela Okata who witnessed the incident, the incident happened around 1:30 am Tuesday.

“We were in the room when my auntie’s husband, now deceased, came into our room and suddenly picked a quarrel with her and suddenly he pulled out a machete and started hacking her.

I shouted for help but nobody came to our rescue so I had to run several kilometers as the man was chasing me because I was there when he was butchering my auntie,” she narrated.

Residents who were interviewed at the scene said there had been some misunderstanding between the couple in recent times.

It is not clear what might have triggered the latest incident.

Some residents told Adom FM‘s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, that the two have six children in total.

The Atadeka Zenu police have been at the scene to ensure evidence is not compromised as they awaited a police van to convey the bodies while investigation commences into the incident.

