The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested six suspects for murder and robbery in parts of the country.

They were arrested through intelligence-led operation and are currently in custody to assist with investigations pending trial.

The suspects have been identified as Kofi Poku, Dennis Atta Asamoah Jnr, Dennis Atta Asamoah Snr, who are drivers mates, Asante Edward alias Oboi, Dauda Appiah, and Yusif Abdullah.

Police preliminary investigations indicated that suspects Poku, Asamoah Senior and Asante allegedly stabbed and snatched the handbag of one Sherifa Yakubu.

A statement, signed by the Director of Public Affairs, ACP Kwesi Ofori, noted the incident occurred at the Kumasi Academy SHS (KUMACA) junction.

“The victim, a 22-year-old apprentice was on her way to Asokore Mampong and was rushed to the Manhyia Government Hospital but she died shortly,” part of the statement read.

Suspects Appiah and Abdullah also robbed their victim of gold detecting machines at gunpoint at Telekura with their accomplices on the run.

The statement further thanked the public for their support amidst assurances that service personnel will continue to deliver on its mandate.

