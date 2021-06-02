The Akan brands of the Multimedia Group Limited and the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) have launched a new drive safe campaign.

The campaign, dubbed Respect The Red Light, is aimed at reducing road crashes among motor riders including okada riders.

The campaign will run with the tagline Red Aso Massa Gyina.

The campaign will create awareness on the need for discipline on the part of riders by respecting the red light.

Adom TV‘s News Editor, Martha Acquah Crentsil, speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, said the campaign was informed by shocking statistics on motorbike accidents in the first quarter of the year.

“We observed that motorbike accidents are very high in the country and people barely survive when it happens compared to vehicular accidents.

“So we took up this campaign to educate motor riders, especially on the importance of observing road traffic regulations,” she said.

Adom FM‘s News and Current Affairs Editor, Akwasi Agyeman, also appealed to the general public to support the campaign by recording videos of law-abiding riders as well as lawbreakers.

The Director of Planning and Programmes at NRSA, Engineer David Osafo Adonteng, who also spoke on the show, commended the media giant for their contribution towards road safety campaigns over the years.

“Road accidents have been one of our major problems as a country but we know what happens when the Multimedia Group embraces such a project so we are delighted to be a part of it,” he noted.

He further pledged the utmost support of NRSA to make the campaign a success.

The campaign will use the public to reinforce positive behaviours by inviting other road users to take photos of riders who stop at the red light for radio, television mentions as well as social media visibility for such display of positive attitude.

In the same vein, riders who continue to defy the red light, if captured, will also be named and shamed via same media.