The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) in collaboration with road transport service providers, has unveiled TransportGhana.

This is a digital transport system aimed at transitioning commercial road transport services from manual to digital operations.

According to NRSA, TransportGhana is an ICT interface that will facilitate the registration and licensing of road transport service providers, contributing to the enhancement of road safety and operational efficiency for both transport operators and travellers.

The platform will also be used for electronic ticketing, vehicle tracking and a host of other activities.

The application’s launch mandates road transport service providers, including transport companies, transport departments of state agencies, school bus services, tyre service centres and garages, to legally register with the National Road Safety Authority.

