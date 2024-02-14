The Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has revealed that the controversial Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, is expected to be passed by Friday, February 16.

Also known as the anti-LGBTQI+ bill, it aims to bar lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) activities in the country.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express, Dr Forson stated that the bill has undergone thorough consideration, and is currently being perused to ensure that all proposed amendments approved by Parliament have been appropriately captured.

He added that the exercise is to be done by Wednesday and by Thursday, the Speaker will finally put the question after the third reading for Members of Parliament (MPs) to cast their votes.

“By weekend Ghana should have a bill called Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill,” he said on Tuesday.

When asked if the legislature is ready for the global backlash that could arise from the passage of the bill, he said the people of Ghana want this bill passed.

According to Dr Forson, there has been surprising unanimity among the Members of Parliament, as no one stood against the bill during the Speaker’s inquiry.

The Ajumako Enyan Esiam lawmaker further highlighted the longstanding nature of the debate, with the bill’s details being before Parliament since 2021.

Despite the extended deliberations, Dr Forson remains confident in the overwhelming support for the bill.

“It has been here for three years and we’re still debating it. We’ve finished the consideration, what is left is the third reading and after that the speaker will put the question and those in favour will say ‘yes’ and those against will say ‘no’ but in the end, I’ve not seen any MP against this bill and the people of Ghana are strongly in favour of this bill. The Afrobarometer shows that 90% of Ghanaians are in favour,” he said.

The Minority Leader was also confident that the bill would definitely become law.

According to him, even though President Akufo-Addo can exercise his discretion not to approve the bill to become law, Parliament will ensure that he appends his signature.

“Even if the President fails to sign it, the bill would have to come back to Parliament, where MPs will use a two-thirds majority to have it signed.

“So as it stands now, I think the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill will become law even if the President fails to [willingly] sign it,” he was categorical.

