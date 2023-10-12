The Ghana National Association of Motor Riders, in collaboration with the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) conducted a stakeholder engagement to promote road safety among motorcyclists, commonly known as “okada” riders.

The aim was to encourage strict adherence to road safety guidelines in an effort to reduce road accidents.

In an interview with Joy News, Eng. David Osarfo Adonteng, the Acting Director of Ghana Road Safety, stressed the importance of effective collaboration among all stakeholders in addressing the root causes of road accidents involving motorbike riders.

He noted that, enhancing education for motorcyclists is critical, as statistics reveal that approximately 98 percent of motorbike users sustain severe injuries in accidents.

Eng. Adonteng also highlighted the increasing number of accidents involving motorbikes in the Ketu South Municipality over the years, resulting in numerous casualties.

He expressed optimism that the programme, which brought together hundreds of riders and key stakeholders, would serve as a platform to discuss strategies for reducing road accidents, especially in areas heavily populated by motorbike riders.

The PRO for the Ghana Motor Riders Association, Pascal Setsofia Quarshie, called upon the general public to dispel negative stereotypes associated with motorbike riders.

He further advocated for the regulation and legalisation of the okada business in the country to enhance its effectiveness and oversight.

Mr. Quarshie emphasized, “It is essential for the government to regulate and closely monitor the motor riding business instead of condemning it.”

During the program, riders in attendance shared their challenges in trying to make a livelihood and support their families by engaging in the profession and business of motorbike riding.

They called on the government to consider integrating them into the country’s broader transportation industry.

