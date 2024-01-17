The Director of Research, Monitoring, and Evaluation at the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) says some roads lack basic safety elements such as road mapping, making driving less safe.

Daniel Wuaku believes that despite limited resources, the NRSA is attempting to provide safety elements to help drivers drive carefully and prevent road accidents.

He highlighted that in areas without these elements, drivers must exercise extreme caution because there are no aids to make driving easier.

“That is where you even have to trigger off your safety consciousness that the road is not safe; therefore, I must do something to protect myself. I am not holding a brief for the road agency.

“I am not providing a brief, but as I said, personal responsibility beholds on you to do everything possible, and we have the ability and the power within ourselves to protect ourselves on any road” he said.

Speaking on the AM Show, Mr Wuaku stated that, the National Road Safety Authority and its stakeholders should educate people on the reasons for road designs to enhance safe driving.

He urged the police to be more active in enforcing traffic regulations and commended them for their efforts to ensure road safety.

“We must give credit to the police for what they have been doing for the past years, and they must carry it, take it up, and move it forward, and all of us must join in the wagon in delivering safety on the roads.”

