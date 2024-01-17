Flagbearer hopeful of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Sampson Asaki Awingobit has expressed a strong desire to lead his political party to victory in the 2024 general elections.

He told Adomonline.com in an exclusive interview that, he is adequately prepared and ready to serve if he wins the PNC’s presidential primaries.

“I strongly believe that PNC is my party and I identify myself with it. In 2020, I contested the flagbearer race but I unfortunately lost. I have prepared myself enough and think that I am the right candidate to lead the party in the 2024 elections,” he said.

Mr Awingobit, who is also the Executive Secretary of the Importers and Exporters Association also acknowledged that his party is currently facing challenges and has urged for unity.

“I believe PNC is going through some challenges now so anybody who wants to lead the party should be concerned about the internal wrangling. I will use this opportunity to call for peace and unity among members,” he added.

The PNC will on March 24, 2024, elect a flagbearer for the December 7 elections.

Mr Awingobit would be attempting the slot for the second time, having placed second to David Apasera in 2020.

He polled 789 votes as against 1,315 votes garnered by Mr Apasera.