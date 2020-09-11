A presidential hopeful is accusing opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of stealing his policy to complete its ‘People’s Manifesto’.

Samson Asaki Awingobit, who is vying to lead the People’s National Convention (PNC) in the December general election, said the opposition party’s concept on industrialisation was his idea.

“NDC has stolen my industralisation idea; I promised to give two years corporate tax holiday to start ups if I become president and NDC stole it,” he stated in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday.

Mr Awingobit, who is also the Executive Secretary of Importers and Exporters Association, said his plan for small scale industries was also stolen by the NDC.

This notwithstanding, the presidential hopeful said he is happy the opposition party took his policies when they faced difficulties.

He noted that the conduct of the NDC is an indication that he has perfect ideas to transform Ghana.

“I’m shocked NDC stole my idea when they want to come to power. Ghanaians must give PNC a chance,” he added.