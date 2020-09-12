Popular Ghanaian comic actor and Kumawood veteran, Akwasi Boadi, known popularly as Akrobeto, has recounted his hilarious experience with a sex worker.

According to him, he met the lady at an odd hour of the night in a dark place and decided to help due to how dangerous the place was.

He explained that the incident occurred around the American Embassy.

“The lady was standing by the roadside all alone and as a Good Samaritan, I stopped to offer help because I thought the place was not safe enough,” he narrated on his Real news show.

To his surprise, after asking of the lady’s destination, she replied: “I’m going to your house,” an answer he could not fathom since the lady was a total stranger.

He added that all attempts to talk her out of her decision proved futile.

“I told her my wife is at home so I can’t take her there yet she wouldn’t understand and said I can equally get a hotel or even in the car and that was what got me to think she is a sex worker.

“She made me aware she wouldn’t step out of the car but to save myself from embarrassment, I pulled GHS 50 out of my pocket for her before she calmed down and stepped out,” he said.