Controversial cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has claimed he is prettier than 90 percent of Nigerian ladies.

He made this known on his Snapchat, Thursdays, September 10, 2020, while speaking about the hate people have for him.

He also said most Nigerian girls want to be popular like him. He disclosed that he got the sum of N20million from his billionaire boyfriend.

Bobrisky on his Snapchat advised his fans to be themselves and said good personality is what makes a person stand out not “ big ass or breast”.

“I fine pass 90% babes for Nigeria, no be for mouth. Do you know how many girls want to be this pretty and how girls want to be this famous,” he said.