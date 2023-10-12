The Executive Board Chairman of Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede XIV says negativity from fans makes it difficult for the club to secure sponsorship deals.

The Phobians have struggled to make an impact following the commencement of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign.

After four games, the Phobians sit 16th on the league log with three points.

Speaking at the Annual General Meeting, Togbe Afede XIV emphasized the significance of maintaining fan support.

He further implored the fans to stop promoting only negative things about the club because it drives away potential sponsors.

“One of the biggest challenges of Accra Hearts of Oak is making sure the fans keep supporting because sometimes the negativity also hurts us. It hurts our ability to raise sponsorship. Please let’s understand that football administration, and coaching neither of them is an exact science,” he added.

Hearts of Oak will travel to the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope to face Heart of Lions in the matchday five games on Sunday.