The Multimedia Group has appointed Philip Osei Bonsu, affectionately called OB by his vast listeners as the new Programmes Manager of Asempa 94.7 FM.

OB, before his appointment has since February 2018 served as host of EKOSIISEN, Ghana’s biggest and the most authoritative political, social and current affairs talk show on Asempa FM.

A year after taking over as host of the show, it was adjudged the CIMG Radio Program of the Year.

Known for his dedication and hardworking, the Multimedia Group Limited could point hands on no other after the slot which was seated by Mr Samuel Yirenkyi went vacant after 16 years of meritorious service.

OB will continue to host ‘Ekosii Sen’ in addition to his new role.

Commenting on his appointment, Philip said, “I’m both honoured and excited to take up this new role.

Asempa has a strong team in place and I look forward to working with everyone to take the station to the next level”.

PROFILE

Philip Osei Bonsu is a Corporate Communications Executive, Broadcast Journalist and Entrepreneur.

He has over ten years’ leadership and managerial experience in the media, power sector and non-for-profit organizations.

Currently, Philip is the host of Ghana’s biggest and most authoritative political, social and current affairs talk show – ‘Ekosiisen’ on Asempa 94.7FM

Before his current appointment, he was the Head of Public Relations for the Electricity Company of Ghana in the Western Region, where he focused on initiating and leading the implementation of Public Relations Strategies that improve the ECG’s corporate image in the region.

He was also a member of the Board of Western Waste Limited, a subsidiary of Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

Currently, Philip serves as a member of the Advisory Board of Financial Literacy Foundation Africa, where He advises on Publicity and Media Relations.

He is the founder and CEO of OBPR Consult, a PR firm that specializes in Media Communications, Public Relations and Public Affairs.

Previously, Philip served as the Brand’s Manager of Skyy Power fm and doubled as host of the Western Region’s biggest breakfast show, Jolly Breakfast Show on the same station.

At the corporate level, he worked as the Corporate Communications Manager of Skyy Media Group. He also at a point hosted Skyy Power FM’s weekend news analysis program, ‘News Review’ on part-time basis.

In 2015, Philip was named with 29 other young Ghanaians as a young achiever in the ‘Newaccra Achievers Report’ (See:www.newaccra.com/rise)

Philip graduated from the University of Ghana with First Class Honors in Linguistics and Theatre Arts.

He is a Tullow Scholar who holds an MSc in Corporate Communication and Public Affairs with Distinction from the Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen.

While in the UK, he served as the Publicity Committee Chairman of the African Students Association.

He is also a 2017 Mandela Washington Fellow placed in the Business & Entrepreneurship Track at the University of San Diego, California where he obtained a certificate in Leadership and Social Entrepreneurship.

He is currently an LLB student at the Central University Law Faculty.

Philip was named as a finalist for the Professional Achievement Category in the 2018 UK Alumni Awards organized by the British Council.

As part of his volunteer activities, Philip serves as the Coordinator of the Tullow Group Scholarship Scheme Alumni Network in the Western and Central Regions.

He recently served as the Media Relations and Publicity Director for the Mandela Washington Fellows Association of Ghana.

Philip is committed to promoting youth development and capacity building in entrepreneurship through the sharing of knowledge and strategic networking.

He thus convenes the ‘Beginning the Year Right’ Summit and the Western Regional Youth Entrepreneurship Summit to equip the youth with the right entrepreneurial skills to tap into the immense opportunities the region provides.

He hopes to train 10,000 youth in the next ten years