The maiden edition of Community Concern, a new segment on Asempa FM’s afternoon show, Ekoosiisen has been launched.

The segment seeks to highlight social, economic, political as well as other issues hindering the development of communities across the country.

On the first episode, on Tuesday, Listeners got the opportunity to share the problems in their area with video evidence.

Most callers complained about the bad roads, a development which is affecting socio-economic activities.

The Segment will continue on the show every Tuesday and Thursday from 2:30 to 3:00pm.

Citizens who wish to join the show can share videos of the problems from their communities via WhatsApp number 0546506266.