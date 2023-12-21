The December salaries for Parliamentary Service officers may not be disbursed before the Christmas holidays.

This is according to a statement from the Director of Finance of Parliament, Daniel T. Chirawura.

Mr. Chirawura explained in the statement issued on Wednesday, December 20 that, the Parliamentary Service has not yet received the notification of transfer of salaries for December 2023.

Despite this delay, he assured officers that the Service has made necessary financial arrangements to provide support during the Christmas holidays.

“The support will be made available to officers before the House rises on December 22, 2023. The service is grateful to officers for their patience and understanding,” he stated.

Below is the full statement

Immigration Service justifies repatriation of New Force spokesperson

Free SHS is indeed working – Akufo-Addo on 2023 WASSCE results

Election 2024: Abandon 3: pm voting time proposal – Majority Leader to…