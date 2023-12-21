Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has kicked against the Electoral Commission‘s (EC) proposal to close polls at 3 pm instead of 5: pm during the 2024 general elections.

The Suame Member of Parliament (MP) has said the proposal if implemented could disenfranchise eligible voters.

He expressed this concern in Parliament during the budget approval debate for the EC on Wednesday, citing fallout of the just-ended district assembly elections.

“The attempt to reduce voting time from 5 pm to 3 pm, we should interrogate it. I believe it is too early for the EC to do it. [On Tuesday] when I went to vote, the materials had not been assembled yet even though I got there at 8:15, I had to stay until 9:20 to start voting, already two hours wasted,” he lamented.

Meanwhile, the EC has justified that, the time change is to ensure a transparent and orderly collation of votes by electoral officers in broad daylight.

