Last FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking (https://www.FIFA.com) of year largely unchanged; Argentina end 2023 on top; Panama crowned year’s biggest climbers.

Only 11 men’s international matches have been played since the last FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking was released in November. Nine of those fixtures featured OFC teams who participated in the Pacific Games. The other two involved Colombia, who faced Venezuela and Mexico in friendlies. Given the lack of action, it is small wonder that there are not many changes in December’s edition of the standings.

A year on from tasting glory at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, Argentina (1st) are still on top of the world as 2023 draws to a close. France (2nd) and England (3rd) round off the year-end podium and there has been no significant movement in the top 13.

Following victories over Venezuela (50th, down 1) and Mexico (15th, down 1), Colombia (14th, up 1) have leapfrogged the Mexicans in the standings. Despite their drop, the Venezuelans can take heart from having clung on to their place in the year-end top 50.

Though Panama’s ranking remains unchanged this month (41st, up 83.92 points), Los Canaleros can pride themselves on having made the largest leap in 2023, having risen 20 spots over the course of the year. The next biggest climbers compared to 2022 are Moldova (155th, up 19 places and 63.72 points) and Malaysia (130th, up 15 places and 56.27 points).

New Caledonia have concluded 2023 on a high note, having triumphed at the Pacific Games and risen one spot to 159th. There is a similar feel-good factor for Fiji (168th, up 2), Tahiti (163rd, up 1) and Samoa (186th, up 1). Indeed, the Samoans, like neighbours American Samoa and Tonga, recently made their FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking comeback, following a challenging period for Polynesian football.

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking will be published on 15 February 2024.

Click HERE (https://apo-opa.co/4858uMZ) to view the complete ranking

Leaders Argentina (unchanged)

Moves into top 10 None

Moves out of top 10 None

Matches played in total 11

Most matches played Colombia, Cook Islands, Fiji, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tahiti, Vanuatu (2 matches)

Biggest move by points Tahiti (up 4.51 points)

Biggest move by ranks Fiji (up 2 ranks)

Biggest drop by points Vanuatu (down 4.93 points)

Biggest drop by ranks Vanuatu (down 2 ranks)

Newly ranked teams None

Teams that are no longer ranked None

Inactive teams, not ranked Eritrea

