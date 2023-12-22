The Second Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Samira Bawumia, has appealed to Ghanaians to support and vote for her husband, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 elections.

Samira Bawumia stated that the NPP government and the Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects have greatly benefited Ghanaians, and it is time for the people to vote for Vice President Dr. Alhaji Bawumia to take Ghana to the next level.

In an interview with Adom News, Samira Bawumia said if her husband is elected President, Ghana will experience further development.

She emphasized that, although they believe in God, without the votes of the people, her husband’s dream cannot come to fruition.

Samira Bawumia disclosed this during a presentation of goodies to over 1,000 elderly, disabled, and widows at Ashalaja in the Domeabra-Obom Constituency.

The beneficiaries thanked the Second Lady for giving them hope this Christmas.

