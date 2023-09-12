The chairman of the parliamentary committee probing the leaked tape on the plot to oust the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has said that the committee is considering allowing witnesses to cross-examine themselves.

Samuel Atta Akyea said this will give opportunity to the parties to ask the needed questions and get clarity.

“We are looking at it critically. For the first time you are facing your accuser; what questions do you want to ask your accuser? And who will run away from the one who is trying to embarrass him without asking him very pertinent questions which will inure to his innocence he said on Citi FM”.

Meanwhile, the committee has asked the National Security Minister, Kan Dapaah to appear before it on Wednesday for further investigations.

The former Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bugri Naabu has also been asked to reappear before the committee on Wednesday, September 13.

At the end of the proceedings, Mr Akyea said all witnesses must appear with their lawyers on Wednesday for the sitting.

“The witnesses should come back tomorrow with their lawyers. The IGP should come with his lawyers, the Minister of National Security should show up with his lawyers and proceedings will continue,” he stated.

