President of Imani Africa, damnation has expressed concerns over the proceedings of the Parliamentary Special Committee tasked with investigating the leaked tape regarding a plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Mr Cudjoe said it is inappropriate for the Committee Chairman to entertain claims from individual police officers who harbor animosity towards the IGP.

In an interview on Class FM, Mr Cudjoe argues that, the Committee’s decision to allow the individuals caught on the tape to make additional allegations against the IGP is a deliberate attempt to find fault with him.

He stated that, the Committee’s work should have concluded when the three individuals on the tape confessed to their actions.

In Mr. Cudjoe’s view, the current situation appears to be a comedy of errors, and he characterizes it as a repetition of tactics previously used against the IGP.

The Imani Africa boss said these individuals hold a deep-seated resentment towards Dampare, thus Mr. Atta Akyea must cease entertaining their claims.

The Committee has met with the three police officers who were recorded on the leaked tape, as well as Bugri Naabu, who has admitted to recording their conversation.