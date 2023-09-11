The overlord of Yilo Krobo, Garnor Osabu Djaahi, is accusing the Electoral Commission (EC), managers of the Okere District, and Shai Osudoku District of deliberately delimiting traditional and administrative boundaries of Yilo Krobo

The overlord is warning the EC to desist from the act in tomorrow’s limited voter registration exercise or face the wrath of the people of Yilo Krobo.

According to Garnor Osabu Djaahi, some four communities in the Yilo Krobo Traditional area that share boarders with Shai Osudoku and Okere District, respectively, are tacitly being taken away of the two districts by the EC.

He said, “Local Government (Yilo Krobo Municipal Assembly) Establishment Instrument, 2012, L.I. 2051 captured Akuni Number 1, 2, and 3 communities as areas of authority and electoral areas in the Yilo Krobo Municipality, but the Electoral Commission since the 2012 elections has been registering residents of these communities under the Okere district.

He asserted that the Tei-Kwame community, which also shares boundaries with Shai Osudoku district, has been taken over by the Shai Osudoku through the registration of voters.

According to Garnor Osabu Djaahi, the situation when not rectified immediately could lead to serious traditional conflict between the three areas.

Garnor Osabu Djaahi addressing a session of journalists in Somanya called on the EC and the two District Assembly to rectify the situation immediately before it degenerates into serious feud.

He said the people of Shai Osudoku in recent times have attacked the Yilo people at Tei Kwame, claiming ownership of the place and alienating lands simply because they believe the community is under Shai Osudoku.