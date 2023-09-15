Some aspiring assembly members are taking advantage of the ongoing limited voters’ registration exercise to shore up their support for the upcoming district level elections.

In the Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti region, some aspiring assembly members are hiring vehicles to transport potential voters from the hinterlands to the district registration centre at Bekwai.

Two of such aspiring Assembly members say the move is to boost their support base and also assist eligible voters to get registered.

The Electoral Commission is unable to meet the daily target of three hundred. About 80 applicants were registered on the first day.

Less than 300 applicants were successful in the second and third days of the exercise.

But the number of applicants continues to rise, as efforts by interest groups are yielding positive results.