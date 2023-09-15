Juventus manager Maximilliano Allegri feels “sorry” for Paul Pogba over his doping suspension but says he must “wait for the ruling” to give a full assessment.

Pogba remains provisionally suspended from football after a drugs test found elevated levels of testosterone in his system earlier this week.

If the 30-year-old France international is found guilty, he could face a ban of between two and four years.

“I am sorry for Pogba,” Allegri said.

“A procedure is underway, there are people involved and it is right to wait for the end of the proceedings. He has been suspended, [so] let’s wait for the ruling and then I will be able to say what changes for Juve.

“Paul will not be with us against Lazio and [the following game at] Sassuolo and then we’ll see. Right now, however, we have to stay focused on the players we have”.

Allegri was also asked by Italian media about the lawsuit brought against the club by former club captain Leonardo Bonnuci, who is seeking damages for an alleged failure to provide adequate conditions to train which left him “humiliated”.

“I wish him good luck for his career on and off the field,” he said of the 36-year-old who moved to Union Berlin this summer.

“The soap operas are on Canale 5 [Italian television channel], but I’m not crazy about them. Bonucci went to a team that is in the Champions League.

“I have nothing more to add.”

These are the latest legal issues facing the Old Lady, who were docked ten points last season following a hearing into the club’s past transfer dealings and are currently serving a season-long suspension from European competition for breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

Allegri’s side host Lazio on Saturday looking to continue their unbeaten start to the Serie A season.

