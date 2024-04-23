Juventus booked their place in the Coppa Italia final in dramatic fashion after a 3-2 aggregate win over Lazio.

Arkadiusz Milik scored seconds after coming on as a substitute in the 83rd minute to send the Old Lady through at the Stadio Olimpico.

Lazio’s Valentin Castellanos headed in after 12 minutes into the match in Rome, before adding his second of the tie three minutes after half-time.

Despite losing the second leg 2-1, Massimiliano Allegri’s side progressed.

After losing the first leg in Turin 2-0, Lazio were given hope of turning the semi-final around when Castellanos nodded home from a corner.

The striker then put Lazio 2-0 up on the night, and level on aggregate, after drilling a low shot beyond Mattia Perin just after the break.

With the game heading towards extra time, Poland international Milik tapped into an empty goal to put Juve into the final against Fiorentina or Atalanta.