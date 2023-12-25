Manchester City are in talks with Juventus over a January deal for Kalvin Phillips, a source has told ESPN.

Phillips is keen to leave the Etihad Stadium after struggling to earn opportunities under Pep Guardiola in the 18 months since his £43 million move from Leeds United.

Italian giants Juventus have entered negotiations with City, although terms have not yet been agreed. The Serie A side would prefer a loan deal until the end of the season while City would ideally like a permanent transfer.

Phillips have only featured four times in the Premier League this season and did not start when first-choice defensive midfielder Rodri was suspended for games against Wolves, Arsenal and Aston Villa.

The 28-year-old is keen to find regular first-team football to ensure he is part of the England squad ahead of next summer’s European Championships in Germany.

Newcastle are also interested but have not yet made direct contact with City.

Phillips, who has a contract until 2028, is currently with the City squad in Saudi Arabia as they prepare for Friday’s FIFA Club World Cup final against Fluminense.

City are happy to keep Phillips for the remainder of a season if an agreement for his departure cannot be reached, although the midfielder has made it clear to Guardiola and Director of Football Txiki Begiristain that he would like to leave.

He has played just 89 minutes of Premier League football this season and started just two games in all competitions, against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup and against Red Star Belgrade in the City’s final Champions League group game.

City are unlikely to replace Phillips if he moves in January, although it has not been ruled out. Guardiola is hoping to have Kevin De Bruyne back in early January after the midfielder returned to training in Saudi Arabia following three months on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.