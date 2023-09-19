The Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, has urged registrants to complement their efforts by going to their district offices to register.

“We are matching rights to responsibilities. You have the right to register. We have made it available at a point and so you should also have the responsibility of meeting us halfway” he said.

Dr. Quaicoe speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday explained that, the decision to conduct voter registration at district offices is to improve the integrity of the system.

He pointed out that, the long queues at registration centers could have been prevented if a new CI (Constitutional Instrument) had been passed by Parliament.

The Commission, Dr. Quaicoe said has no intention of disenfranchising eligible voters.

The Electoral Commission initiated a limited voter registration exercise on September 12, 2023, with the objective of registering around 1.35 million Ghanaians aged 18 and above, as well as other eligible individuals who were unable to register in 2020.

The exercise is set to conclude on October 2, 2023.

To ensure that all eligible voters are included on the electoral roll ahead of the 2024 elections, the Commission plans to schedule a mop-up exercise at a later date.

