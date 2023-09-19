Prophet Nigel Gaisie has addressed critics who have slammed him over his recent prophecy about musician, Black Sherif.

According to him, those asking him to stop giving negative prophecies should know that “negative prophecies are better than positive ones.”

Nigel Gaisie made a u-turn on his prophecy about Black Sherif. He claimed the person he was referring to was not the musician.

He has been lampooned by many he described him as a fake prophet.

But reacting on Adom FM’s Entertainment Hall show, Prophet Nigel Gaisie said he is not surprised about the attacks.

“My job is also to see things… but in Ghana, most people are negative and have the “pull down him” [syndrome]… Not until we appreciate each other’s gift talent, such as that of the pastor, tailor, and others, avoidable things will continue to happen” he told show host, Mike 2.

