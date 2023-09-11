Kwame Alex, a cocoa farmer in Prestea Huni Valley, has welcomed government’s decision to raise the farm gate price of cocoa beans for the new 2023/2024 season.

President Akufo-Addo made the announcement on September 9, disclosing a significant increase of 63.6% in the farm gate price of cocoa beans, raising it from GH₵800 to GH₵1,308 per bag for the new cocoa season.

This increase, according to the President, marks the highest adjustment in West Africa in the last 15 years.

President Akufo-Addo shared this news while inaugurating the 2023/2024 cocoa season in Tepa, Ashanti Region.

In an interview with Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen program Monday, Kwame Alex, a 40-year-old cocoa farmer with 101 acres of cocoa farm, expressed his joy and appreciation for the price increment.

“The day government announced the increment was my happiest day on earth because finally we will get what we deserve” he stressed.

Kwame Alex said the feat chalked as a cocoa farmer is due to hard work and dedication.

Meet the 40-year-old cocoa farmer with 101 acres of cocoa plantation… Kwame Alex in African print

The farmer who sold 900 bags of cocoa last year is hoping to increase to 3000 bags this year to enable him expand his poultry farm.

Currently, Alex said employs 19 workers on his cocoa farm.

As someone who stopped going to school at primary six due to financial constraints, he said investing in farming has paid off.

There’s big announcement for cocoa farmers soon – Agric Minister

Cocoa farmers pension scheme ready to roll out – Akufo-Addo

People’s Forum: Sefwi Debiso cocoa farmers to smuggle product to Cote D’Ivoire