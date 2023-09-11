Experienced defender, Vincent Atinga has announced that he has left Ghana Premier League champions Medeama Sporting Club.

The defender left the club after two and a half years.

Atinga leaves the Tarkwa-based side following the end of his contract.

The former Hearts of Oak central defender joined the Yellow and Mauve in March 2021, enjoying a two-and-half-year stint with the club after his time out of the country KF Tirana in Albania and two other Kuwaiti clubs in Qadsia and AL Shabab.

Atinga scored 21 goals for the Yellow and Mauve lads in 74 appearances across all competitions. He also scored 11 goals in the 2022/2023 season in 28 matches en route to Medeama winning their first league title of the Ghanaian top flight.

Atinga was, over the weekend, honoured as the Best Player of the Year during the maiden edition of the Ghana Football Association awards at the UPSA Auditorium.

Atinga is now a free agent following his departure from Medeama SC.