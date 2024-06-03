Rains that began Sunday morning have caused flash flooding in parts of Accra, including the Ofankor-Taifa Junction stretch.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMA) reported that, the moderate rainstorm originated in Nigeria and impacted the southern regions of Ghana with varying degrees of rainfall and strong winds.

Several vehicles were partly submerged on the Ofankor-Taifa Junction road with some motorists favouring parts of the road that were not deeply submerged.

Some vehicles that broke down as a result of being submerged were seen being pushed by their owners.

Low-lying areas in the capital were particularly affected by the downpour, with floodwaters inundating roads and causing disruptions.