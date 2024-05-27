The NDC Parliamentary Candidate for the Effutu constituency, James Kofi Annan is accusing the Electoral Commission (EC) of a deliberate attempt to manipulate the area’s register in favor of the NPP.

He stated that even though the EC has yet to conclude the limited voters registration exercise, which will be followed by the transfer of voters, the Commission’s Effutu Municipal Director, Ama Akotuah, has been transferred.

According to him, this raises suspicions of a calculated effort to orchestrate machinations to the register.

Speaking at a press conference, he condemned this transfer and called on EC Chairperson, Jean Mensah, to immediately reverse this decision.

In a press release, the NDC candidate quizzed that “Why is Ama being transferred with immediate effect, especially in the middle of the ongoing registration and transfer exercises?”

“If she has committed any offense, what was the nature of the offense, that is so grave that the Electoral Commission could not wait till the end of the ongoing registration and transfer exercises for such a transfer to be effected? If it is a normal, and routine administrative transfer, then why was the transfer not done earlier or after the ongoing exercise?

“Why has Madam Ama Akotia been transferred just days after she is reported to have had altercations with elements within the leadership of the Effutu NPP? Does Ama’s transfer have anything to do with her unwillingness to do the bidding of the NPP?” he quizzed.

