In a move towards bolstering Ghana’s healthcare landscape, key stakeholders in the health sector convened for exploratory talks aimed at jointly implementing preventive and promotive health initiatives.

Representatives from the Ghana Health Service (GHS), the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG), and the Private Health Facilities Association of Ghana (PHAFoG) engaged in discussions with the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) to strategize the integration of these initiatives into Ghana’s Universal Health Coverage framework.

The collaborative effort seeks to transition the focus of healthcare delivery from primarily curative measures to proactive preventive and promotive interventions.

The initiative targets a range of health challenges including communicable and non-communicable diseases, maternal and child health, and overall wellbeing.

The Director-General of the GHS, Dr. Patrick Kumah-Aboagye, underscored the significance of this partnership, particularly in light of the GHS’s establishment of Wellness Clinics across the nation in 2020.

He expressed confidence that aligning with the NHIA’s preventive health approach would yield sustainable healthcare outcomes for communities nationwide.

CHAG’s Executive Director, Dr Peter Yeboah, hailed the collaboration as a transformative endeavour, emphasizing its potential to revolutionize healthcare delivery in Ghana.

He stressed the importance of genuine commitment and effective partnership between the NHIA and healthcare providers to ensure the success of the program.

Representatives from the Private Health Facilities Association of Ghana also echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the vital role of innovation and public-private partnerships in advancing healthcare goals.

The Chief Executive of the NHIA, Dr. Da-Costa Aboagye, affirmed his commitment to working collaboratively with stakeholders to implement preventive and promotive health interventions.

He highlighted the anticipated positive impact of these initiatives on Ghana’s healthcare system, including the potential for long-term reductions in NHIA claims payments.

The discussion was moderated by the Former Deputy Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) and chairman of the facilitating committee, Dr. Anarfi Asamoa-Baah ensuring a constructive and productive exchange of ideas.

