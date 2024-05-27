The Ontario Province in Canada has honoured Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for his remarkable and inspiring leadership.

Presenting the award on behalf of the Province and the Canadian Religious and Cultural Council (CRCC) on Sunday, May 26, in Ontario, Canada, the Member of the Provincial Parliament, David Smith, said Dr. Bawumia’s leadership of pursuing interventions that help humanity, such as the use of drones for essential medical supply in remote communities in Ghana, was remarkable.

The CRCC hosted Dr. Bawumia and other dignitaries, at a special event held at the Miracle Arena for All Nations, in Ontario, Canada, to promote peace and diversity.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Bawumia talked about the need for tolerance and respect for diversity to ensure peace in communities and nations.

The Vice President shared with the audience, Ghana’s unique respect for tolerance and religious diversity, which he noted, is the pillar of Ghana’s globally acclaimed peace.

The NPP flagbearer also seized the opportunity to share with the international audience, several interventions the Government of Ghana has initiated, which he said are impacting the nation positively.

The audience gave Dr. Bawumia the loudest cheer when he spoke about Ghana’s innovative intervention to deploy drones to deliver critical medical supplies to remote areas in Ghana.

David Smith while speaking on behalf of the Ontario Province, said he has read about Dr. Bawumia and that the Vice President deserved commendation for his remarkable leadership.

“The Province of Ontario has recognised your effort in nation building for Ghanaians and Ghanaians in the diaspora,” said the David Smith, as he presented a plaque to Dr. Bawumia.

He particularly praised Dr. Bawumia for his commitment to using technology to address challenges in Ghana, for the benefit of the Ghanaian people, especially the drone medical delivery service.

“To be able to use all these information systems for the government to reach out to its citizens is something great,” he said of Ghana’s drone medical delivery service.

