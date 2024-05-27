Rapper, Guru has expressed gratitude to fellow musician, Sarkodie for endorsing his SRC presidential bid at the University of Ghana, Legon.

Sarkodie campaigned for his colleague during his performance at Pent Hall Week Artistes Night on Friday, May 24.

Addressing the student body, he urged them to support Guru’s candidacy, emphasizing that his leadership would open doors for creative individuals in the school.

In response, Guru has taken to social media to express his appreciation and thanked Sarkodie for his endorsement.

He wrote, “I want to say a huge thanks to my day one brother @sarkodie for endorsing my SRC Presidential candidature at the Pent Hall Week on Saturday! Your support means a lot to me. UG 🙏 Let’s make this happen! ✍🏿 Building the SRC with everyone for everyone, DAY ONE BROTHER #Nyamenehene.”

Interestingly, with musician icon Samini having led the SRC at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Guru now aspires to follow suit at the University of Ghana.

He has been embarking on door-to-door campaigns and promising to take the school to higher heights if elected.

Guru has promised to fix the accommodation problems in the school should he win the election.

He is also promising to liaise with authorities to dig boreholes and provide polytanks at vantage places and departments, such as the Department Of Theatre Arts – School of Performing Arts.

