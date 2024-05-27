At the 8th Ghana CEO Summit debate, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia outshined former President John Dramani Mahama in a spirited exchange of ideas and policies.

The debate, a highlight of the summit, brought together two of Ghana’s prominent political figures to discuss critical issues affecting the country’s economy and development.

Dr. Bawumia, known for his economic acumen, presented a compelling case for the current administration’s policies, emphasizing the strides made in digital transformation, financial inclusion, and infrastructural development.

He highlighted the government’s achievements in the various sectors of the economy, and the social intervention programs that have positively impacted millions of Ghanaians.

In contrast, Mr Mahama critiqued the government’s performance, focusing on areas where he believes more progress is needed.

He raised concerns about unemployment, the rising cost of living, and what he described as the administration’s failure to effectively manage public resources. Mahama proposed alternative strategies to address these issues, drawing on his experience as a former president.

Despite Mahama’s strong arguments, many attendees and analysts felt that Bawumia’s detailed responses and data-driven approach gave him the edge in the debate.

Dr Bawumia’s ability to clearly articulate the government’s vision and achievements resonated with the audience, reinforcing his reputation as a knowledgeable and effective leader.

The debate was a key event at the Ghana CEO Summit, which brings together business leaders, policymakers, and industry experts to discuss and shape the future of Ghana’s economy.

This year’s summit focused on fostering innovation, driving sustainable growth, and building resilient institutions.

The spirited exchange between Dr Bawumia and Mr Mahama underscored the importance of robust dialogue and debate in a democratic society, providing valuable insights into the policies and visions of Ghana’s leading political figures.