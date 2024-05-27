Cardiologist, Dr. Florence Akumiah is raising the alarm over the often overlooked consequences of untreated hypertension, highlighting a critical link between high blood pressure and erectile dysfunction.

According to Dr. Akumiah, hypertension can damage the blood vessels, impairing blood flow throughout the body, including to the penis.

Erectile function relies heavily on adequate blood flow. When hypertension is left untreated, it can cause the blood vessels to become narrow and hard, reducing blood flow and making it difficult to sustain an erection.

The cardiologist made this revelation on JoyNews’ The Pulse show with Elton Brobbey.

“Hypertension itself can also cause narrowing of the blood vessels in the whole body, including the blood vessels that supply the penis. You are at risk of developing erectile dysfunction anyway if you do not treat your hypertension. And you’re also at risk of developing stroke, heart failure, or kidney disease if you do not treat it,” she indicated.

Hypertension is a prevalent condition in Ghana that poses serious risks to cardiovascular health, including heart disease and stroke. However, recent studies and clinical observations suggest that it can also lead to erectile dysfunction, a condition affecting men’s ability to achieve or maintain an erection suitable for sexual activity.

“If you treat hypertension and you get erectile dysfunction, the medication can be changed or another medication can be given to tackle the erectile dysfunction. So you weigh the benefit and the risk, and you will realise that it is better and safer to treat the hypertension,” the cardiologist advised.

Despite its significant impact, the link between hypertension and erectile dysfunction is often underreported and undetected. Many men are reluctant to discuss erectile issues with their doctors, either due to embarrassment or a lack of awareness about the connection to high blood pressure.

But Dr. Florence Akumiah urges men to undergo regular health screenings and to discuss any sexual health concerns with their healthcare providers.

She emphasised that early detection and management of hypertension can not only prevent severe health complications but also improve overall quality of life, including sexual health.