The Deputy Minister for Works and Housing and Member of Parliament for Kwesimintsim, Dr. Prince Hamid Armah, braved a heavy downpour on Saturday to inspect ongoing drainage and road projects in his constituency.

Recently confirmed by Parliament and sworn into office by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Dr. Armah emphasized the importance of starting his new role by addressing issues close to home.

Despite the rain, Dr. Armah toured various construction sites, including the 850-meter Anaji Choice Mart to I Adu storm drain, a 2-meter box culvert, and significant extensions.

He also inspected the 1km Nyamebekeyere road, SSNIT inner roads, District Court Road, Anaji West Sector E inner roads, and parts of the Agona Nkwanta to Takoradi Highway.

These projects are funded by the World Bank as part of the Secondary Cities Project.

Dr. Armah noted that the projects are at different stages of completion and are critical in reducing the frequent flooding experienced by residents.

The downpour provided a firsthand look at the constituency’s flood-prone areas, with many roads and homes affected by rainwater.

“If you look at what is happening here, it is obvious that the people of Kwesiminstim constituency are suffering. You can see everywhere is flooded, and it is because this constituency is a low-lying area in the Western Region. The rain coincidentally gives us insight into the problems of flooding in the constituency. We have had a good feeling of people’s suffering, so we will deal comprehensively with the issue and find solutions,” Dr. Armah assured.

Wilson Amegashie, Urban Roads Engineer of Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality, highlighted the challenge of illegal structures obstructing the desilting of drains.

The Deputy Minister was joined by the Regional NADMO Coordinator, Abdul Ganiyu Mohammed, EKMA Works Engineer, Benjamin Aidoo, Municipal Urban Roads Engineer, Wilson Amagatse, and EKMA Deputy NADMO Director, Osman Buhari.