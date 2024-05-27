The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region has called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to address critical issues affecting the ongoing voter registration exercise.

In a letter dated Monday 25 May, the NDC urged the EC to facilitate the free replacement of lost voter ID cards for citizens affected by recent floods in the region.

“We urge the Electoral Commission (EC) to implement a structured, localized movement plan to facilitate the free replacement of lost voter ID cards for flood victims residing in camps and resettlement homes. The recent floods have displaced many citizens, and it is imperative to ensure that these individuals retain their democratic right to vote without unnecessary difficulty.”

The Volta NDC also emphasized the need for the inclusion of cleared challenged registrants into the EC’s main database.

They further proposed that registration kits used during the extended registration period in Ketu South and Ho Central be reassigned to their respective district offices to ensure a smooth and efficient registration process.

“It is crucial that the data of those who were challenged during the registration period and subsequently cleared by the District Registration Review Committees (DRRCS) are appropriately integrated into the EC’s main database. This step is vital to prevent any disenfranchisement of eligible voters whose eligibility has been confirmed.

“Reallocation of Registration Kits to Manage High Turnout: During the extended two-day registration period, the registration kits used by mobile teams in Ketu South and Ho Central should be reassigned to their respective district offices,” the letter stated.

Additionally, the NDC requested the presence of political party agents during key processes such as voter transfers, replacement of lost voter ID cards, proxy voting, and special vote applications.

They argued that, the presence of party agents would enhance transparency and trust in these critical processes.

“We request that the EC permits agents of political parties to be present at their offices from May 30th to June 14th, 2024. This period is critical for voter transfers, replacement of lost voter ID cards, proxy voting, and special vote applications. The presence of party agents will enhance transparency and trust in these processes.”

The NDC reiterated their commitment to enhancing the electoral process and ensuring the protection of every eligible Ghanaian’s right to vote.

They expressed confidence that the EC would consider their proposals seriously and take swift action to implement them.

Read the full letter to EC below:

NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS, VOLTA REGIONAL SECRETARIAT

OUR REF: RS/NDC/JM/VOL 001

MRS. JEAN MENSA

CHAIRPERSON

ELECTORAL COMMISSION OF GHANA

HEADQUARTERS

ACCRA, GHANA.

THROUGH:

THE GENERAL SECRETARY,

NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS

NATIONAL HEADQUARTERS

ADABRAKA-ACCRA.

Dear Mrs. Mensa,

Monday, May 27, 2024.

URGENT REQUESTS TO ADDRESS VOTER REGISTRATION AND MANAGEMENT ISSUES

I am writing to you on behalf of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region regarding several critical issues that need immediate attention to ensure the integrity and efficiency of the electoral process.

The following demands are proposed with the intent to uphold fairness and accessibility for all eligible voters, especially those adversely affected by recent events:

1. Free Replacement of Lost Voter ID Cards for Flood Victims: We urge the Electoral Commission (EC) to implement a structured, localized movement plan to facilitate the free replacement of lost voter ID cards for flood victims residing in camps and resettlement homes. The recent floods have displaced many citizens, and it is imperative to ensure that these individuals retain their democratic right to vote without unnecessary difficulty.

2. Inclusion of Cleared Challenged Registrants in Main Database: It is crucial that the data of those who were challenged during the registration period and subsequently cleared by the District Registration Review Committees (DRRCS) are appropriately integrated into the EC’s main database. This step is vital to prevent any disenfranchisement of eligible voters whose eligibility has been confirmed.

3. Reallocation of Registration Kits to Manage High Turnout: During the extended two-day registration period, the registration kits used by mobile teams in Ketu South and Ho Central should be reassigned to their respective district offices. This measure will adequately address the substantial turnout and ensure a smooth and efficient registration process.

4. Permitting Political Party Agents during Key Processes: We request that the EC permits agents of political parties to be present at their offices from May 30th to June 14th, 2024. This period is critical for voter transfers, replacement of lost voter ID cards, proxy voting, and special vote applications. The presence of party agents will enhance transparency and trust in these processes.

5. Establishment of Challenge Mechanism for Voter Transfers: The EC should institute a system allowing challenges to voter transfer applications. This process should enable individuals who do not meet the qualifications for transfers to be subjected to a review, ensuring the accuracy and legitimacy of the voter register.

6. Development of Post-Exhibition Voter Verification Software: We propose the development of a software system enabling voters to verify their registration status even after the exhibition period and once the final register has been published. This tool will empower voters to confirm their details and rectify any discrepancies promptly, thereby maintaining the integrity of the electoral roll.

The above requests are made to enhance the electoral process and ensure every eligible Ghanaian’s right to vote is protected and facilitated. We trust that the EC will consider these proposals seriously and take swift action to implement them.

We appreciate your attention to these urgent matters and look forward to your prompt response.

Yours sincerely,

James GUNU

Regional Secretary, Volta NDC

Ce:

The Volta Regional Director, Electoral Commission

The National Director of Elections and IT NDC Headquarters Adabraka – Accra.

The Regional Director of Elections and IT Volta Regional Secretariat of NDC

Ho.

