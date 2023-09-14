The Director of Elections and IT of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, has emphasized the importance of not underestimating individuals who may appear reserved or gentle.

To him, they demonstrate their strength and capabilities in their work.

Dr. Boamah is no stranger to the world of politics, having made significant contributions to every NDC manifesto since 2004.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Thursday, the Director of Elections acknowledged the role played by NDC guru, Ato Ahwoi in shaping his political journey.

He said since 2011, he has been actively involved in shaping the NDC’s national budget for election campaigns, showcasing his dedication to the party and his commitment to national politics.

With these wealth of experience, Dr. Omane Boamah believes he has a lot to offer NDC and the country as a whole.

He said he is fully capable of performing excellently in the new role and urged others not to judge individuals solely based on their reserved or gentle demeanor.