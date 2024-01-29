The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is proposing the change of date for elections should be done in 2028.

This follows an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting with political parties on the Electoral Commission’s proposal to change the date for elections from December 7 to November 7.

The NDC opposed the proposal citing the timing as a factor.

But after deliberations, NDC’s Director of Elections, Dr Omane Boamah said that they have decided to allow EC make the reform.

However, he said all the political parties agreed that, implementation will begin in the 2028 election.

In a quick response, Director of Elections for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Evans Nimako said it sided with the EC for implementation to be done this year.

“They [NDC] had said if elections were to be conducted today, they are going to be the victorious party and even if EC says they are bringing it earlier so you win, you are still running away from it” he scoffed.

