Popular Ghanaian actor and preacher, Apostle John Prah, has captivated his fans with a transformation following a visit to the barber.

Shared on TikTok by the barber known as @iam_celebrity_barber, the video showcasing his makeover quickly gained viral traction on social media platforms.

In the footage, Apostle John Prah is seated in the barber’s chair while receiving a tapper fade, a contemporary haircut involving a gradual transition of hair length from the top to the sides and back.

The outcome is a remarkable makeover that accentuates his features, rendering him notably more youthful and handsome.

Ghanaians, lauded the actor for his remarkable appearance, attributing it to his inherent good looks.

Some even humorously remarked that he appeared younger than many in his youthful prime.

Check it out:

READ ALSO:

NPP primaries: COCOBOD CEO’s son win in Oforikrom constituency

Justice delayed again – Nduom’s reaction after court validates BoG’s action to revoke license of GN Bank

NPP primaries: Full list of incumbent MPs who lost