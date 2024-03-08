The Central Regional Superintendent of Assembly of God Ghana, Rev. Bismarck Francis Moore, is mounting pressure on President Akufo-Addo to sign the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill into Law.

He asked him to stop hiding behind legalities in this matter.

The man of God questioned President Akufo-Addo’s reluctance to assent to the Bill, which was passed in Parliament on February 28, 2024.

Rev. Moore made the demand at a groundbreaking ceremony held at Agona Swedru for the construction of a retreat center for the church.

According to him, all the proceeds from the commercial activities of the center will be used to set up an educational scholarship scheme for the less privileged students in the church.

Meanwhile, if the anti-gay Bill is signed into Law, individuals found guilty would face a prison term of 6 months to 3 years, while promoters and sponsors of the act could face a 3 to 5-year prison term.

